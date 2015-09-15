It was basically a given, but now, it’s been officially confirmed. One of them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, is getting the sequel treatment at Sony’s TriStar Pictures.

The news comes as the film was a box office hit, grossing over $50 million against its $14 million budget, which is pretty notable for an R-rated, mid-budget movie, as Variety reports.

It was also critically acclaimed, with a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is in early development, and the creative team behind the original film, which includes director Lawrence Lamont (his feature debut), writer Syreeta Singleton and producer Issa Rae, are expected to return. However, details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps.

One of Them Days was produced Rae’s HOORAE, along with ColorCreative and MACRO Film Studios,

Who else starred in ‘One of Them Days’?

The original film’s cast also included Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis and DomiNque Perry.

Here’s the official description for the first film: Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

It was produced Rae, Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks, with Keke Palmer, Sharon Palmer, Jeff Valeri and Charles D. King executive producing.

What Keke Palmer previously said about ‘One of Them Days’

“What I hope they take from it [is that] you go through things and you get through things with people. I think a lot of times in life it’s so hard, and you want to just deal with everything on your own, or you feel like you have to deal with things on your own. But honestly, you need community,” Palmer said in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act earlier this year. “You need a friend or a couple of friends to help you get through the other side. And no matter how difficult it may be, or how embarrassing it could be, two’s better than one.”

Variety first broke the sequel news.