The first trailer has been released for One of Them Days, the upcoming Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy film starring Keke Palmer and SZA.

Produced by Issa Rae’s HOORAE, along with ColorCreative and MACRO Film Studios, the film from Sony’s TriStar is directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, the showrunner of the Rae-produced Max comedy, Rap Sh!t.

The film serves as SZA’s major acting debut and comes after she and Palmer were the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in December 2022. Palmer executive produces the project through her Big Boss banner.

What is ‘One of Them Days’ about?

Here’s the film’s official logline:

Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

The film also stars Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James and Katt Williams. Several other actors such as Gabrielle Dennis, Amin Joseph, DomiNique Perry, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Patrick Cage also make appearances.

The film is produced by Rae, Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks, with Keke Palmer, Sharon Palmer, Jeff Valeri and Charles D. King executive producing.

When will ‘One of Them Days’ be in theaters?

The film will be in theaters on Jan. 24, 2025.

Photo: TriStar Pictures

Watch the trailer below: