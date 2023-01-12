Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are taken for a ride of a lifetime in the first images from Amazon MGM Studios‘ upcoming heist comedy, The Pickup, which also stars Keke Palmer.

Directed by Tim Story, The Pickup is described as bringing “two generations of comedy for an explosive and hilarious partnership that showcases the chemistry between old-school experience and new-wave energy.”

The film follows Murphy and Davidson’s characters, two armored truck drivers, who cross paths with a criminal mastermind (Keke Palmer).

What is ‘The Pickup’ about?

According to the official description:

In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Who else stars in ‘The Pickup’?

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

It is written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Murphy and Story produce with John Davis, John Fox and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

When does ‘The Pickup’ premiere on Prime Video?

The Pickup comes to Prime Video Aug. 6. Check out the images below: