Lindsay Lohan and Tim Meadows are having an unofficial Mean Girls reunion in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix holiday film, Our Little Secret.

Lohan and Ian Harding play to exes who seemingly hate each other. But, as the logline states, the “resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

Along with Lohan and Harding, the film stars Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and Brian Unger. Lohan also executive produces with Joseph P. Genier.

Lohan and Meadows haven’t worked together since the iconic 2004 film, in which Lohan played new high school transplant Cady Heron and Meadows played Principal Duvall.

Interestingly enough, another upcoming Netflix holiday film, Hot Frosty, also has a Mean Girls moment. The Hot Frosty trailer shows Lacey Chabert’s character is watching a Lindsay Lohan film, leading her to say Lohan looks like a girl she went to high school with. Seems like the Mean Girls-to-holiday film pipeline is growing stronger than ever.

When does ‘Our Little Secret’ starring Lindsay Lohan premiere on Netflix?

Watch the trailer and check out photos for Our Little Secret below. The film drops on Netflix on Nov. 27.