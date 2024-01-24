At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix’s North Carolina-based adventure series Outer Banks entertained TV lovers while they were stuck at home. The first series’ success has led to four seasons landing on the streamer, with the latest episodes debuting on Nov. 7. The season four finale marks the longest episode in Outer Banks history, and it took audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions as the Pogues search for a scroll that’s in the possession of JJ’s malicious father, Groff. Themes of family betrayal have been consistent throughout the series, such as Sarah’s father taking bullets for her in season three, but that’s got nothing on the tragedy that takes place in season four.

Outer Banks was confirmed to be ending with a fifth and final season earlier this month. At the end of the newest episodes there’s a lot left unanswered, from what’s next for the Pogues after unexpectedly losing their most loyal member to whether Sarah and Rafe can put their sibling rivalry to the side for good. Keep reading for a recap of all the drama that unfolds on-screen, but beware of spoilers if you have yet to catch up on Outer Banks.

The Second Half of Season 4 Is Even More Wild Than the First

In the penultimate episode, the Pogues reunite with Rafe on the beach when their boat washes ashore following a terrifying storm. The group travels through the desert on the hunt for Essaouira, where they plan to locate Groff and get the scroll they’ve been desperately searching for back. Trouble arises when Sarah begins feeling nauseous and her friends steal apples from a local vendor to soothe her stomach; a police chase ensues and Rafe is taken by the authorities. The Pogues go on without Sarah’s brother, Cleo stealing some disguises on their way out.

The friends finally reach the docks, John B and Sarah sneak onto Groff’s boat in search of the scroll as their friends keep watch. They don’t find exactly what they’re looking for, but do still find photos of the scroll that they steal and escape with seconds before being caught by a mercenary. Elsewhere, after being let go by the police, Rafe uses a money pouch he stole to buy a phone, which he uses to call Sofia in search of the name of the hotel on the pen Groff previously gave him when they signed their deal. Rafe’s smart thinking leads him to the hotel where Groff and his mercenaries are hiding; he helps save Groff as they flee with the scroll before the Pogues arrive. They leave the city together on stolen motorcycles, but Rafe’s villainous ways ultimately take over as he pushes Grof into a well, steals the scroll and leaves his companion for dead.

Rafe and Sarah Put Their Sibling Rivalry to the Side

The Pogues later head down the same path and find Groff in the well; he begs JJ for help while promising they can find the crown together. His son sees through these lies and decides to follow in Rafe’s footsteps and leave Groff behind. When the Pogues reach Agapenta, they find Rafe already there, attempting to read the scroll. Right on time, Dalia and her mercenaries arrive, instructing Rafe to give her the scroll and lens. As they approach her brother, Sarah uses JJ’s stolen gun to shoot the gas tank of an RV, creating a distraction to save her estranged sibling.

Rafe and the Pogues race off to escape Dalia and her crew, barricading themselves in a building with seconds to spare. Pope and Cleo watch over the area and the others head off while confronting Rafe, who makes it clear he doesn’t trust the Pogues – particularly not his sister who he blames for their father’s death (more on that in our recap). This tense moment allows Sarah to tell Rafe the truth about what happened when their father died in hopes of making it clear to him that she has no bad intentions going forward. After all, they’re the only family each other has got! The duo shares a sweet embrace, but it doesn’t last long before Dalia’s mercenaries catch up to them.

John B, Sarah and Rafe continue their search for the crown while the other Pogues attempt to buy time by distracting and taking out Dalia’s men. As they look at the map, Sarah notices an Arabic phrase and a translation that reads, “At the dawn of the day, touch the Earth to reach Heaven.” John B holds the scroll up to the Sun only to reveal a figure on the map matching a monument at the heart of ruins. They take a moment to celebrate the discovery but have to move on quickly when Rafe notices a sandstorm approaching. John B and Sarah seek shelter while Rafe, and Kiara bravely go after the sculpture. An earlier injury leaves Sarah’s brother unable to climb, but JJ assures him that he’ll still get his fair cut.

Does JJ Die in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4?

(Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Upon reaching the top of the sculpture JJ finds the Blue Crown and barely misses a shot from Dalia who’s spotted him and Kiara. As the friends escape, she comes face to face with Groff, who managed to escape from the well after all. He holds a knife to Kiara’s throat, demanding the treasure, which JJ hands over without hesitation. In a shocking twist, Groff reacts by stabbing his son in the stomach and telling JJ he should have given him a rope back at the well. He quickly runs off, leaving his young son for dead as JJ collapses to the ground. In his final moments, the most loyal of the Pogues confesses his love to Kiara before dying in her arms.

His best friends say a final emotional goodbye to JJ in Agapenta, but before season four ends, we see Groff escape with the Blue Crown before Outer Banks fades to black. Afterward, the Pogues sit around a fire, processing JJ’s unexpected death. Rafe exposes Groff’s plan to travel to Lisbon, noting that in the Pogues’ shoes, he would go after Groff for murdering their friend. After John B agrees that JJ would want revenge, we see Kiara vow to avenge JJ’s death, setting the tone for what’s to come in season five.