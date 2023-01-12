At Outer Banks Season 4 premiere, the stars of the hit Netflix series dropped by Blavity’s Shadow and Act to chat about how their characters have impacted their lives.

“He just taught me a lot about determination and really standing up for yourself in a lot of ways,” Jonathan Daviss said about his character, Pope. “I think he knows what he wants and he’s really determined to get it. And he’s such a loyal friend to the end, to a fault.”

Carlacia Grant describes her breakout character of Cleo as a “badass.”

“Sometimes I’m in my regular life and I’m just like, ‘Carlacia, what would Cleo do?'” she said. “…What stops Cleo, truthfully?”

Check out the full video to see what other cast members, including Madelyn Cline and Rudy Pankow, had to say about their characters.

The cast spoke with us at length earlier in the month about the fourth season, saying that they are excited to show Black characters with depth and emotional complexity.

“Cleo is such a mysterious character but she’s also a human who has different levels and different emotions. I think this year we see a completely different side of Cleo that we haven’t gotten to see,” Grant said in the interview. “I also think she is humanized in a way because she’s so strong and she’s so powerful and she’s so fierce that sometimes she can come off like a superhero things don’t bother her, but I definitely think we get to see more of her human side.”

Daviss also said that Black characters “can’t fall too far into one trope or the other, but you gotta make sure these characters are who they are from bone to blood.”

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.