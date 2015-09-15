Caitríona Balfe has become a widely recognized name for her role as Claire Fraser on Outlander, a character that earned her a devoted fan base. But in the new film The Amateur, Balfe is stepping into territory that may surprise even her most loyal viewers.

In the 20th Century Studios espionage thriller directed by James Hawes, Balfe plays Inquiline, a woman vastly different from the bold and vocal personas she portrayed in Outlander and Belfast. Rather than leading with confidence and outward strength, Inquiline operates with a quiet intensity, staying behind the scenes while driving meaningful change.

How is Caitríona Balfe’s role in ‘The Amateur’ different from ‘Outlander’?

Speaking with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Balfe shared what intrigued her most about the role.

“Well, that’s one of the things that drew me to this movie, was this chance to play somebody that I feel was so different from other characters I’ve played before,” she said. “I think a lot of the characters I’ve played previously, Claire and Ma in Belfast and even different stuff, they’re very front-footed, and they announce themselves, and they’re very confident. Whereas I think Inquiline, there’s a quiet confidence to her, but she’s much more internal, and she’s much more somebody who lives in the shadows, and she’s able to exist in this very quiet way. She’s withdrawn from the world in many ways. But yet, at the same time, she’s doing this very heroic thing, which is exposing corruption and speaking truth to power, which I just thought was a really beautiful dichotomy and just something really complex that I could sink my teeth into.”

What is ‘The Amateur’ about?

The Amateur follows Charlie Heller, played by Rami Malek, a brilliant but socially reclusive CIA cryptographer whose world is turned upside down after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his superiors decline to act, he takes matters into his own hands, using his intellect to outmaneuver enemies in a high-stakes quest for justice.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani and Laurence Fishburne. It was written by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, based on Robert Littell’s novel, and produced by Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson, Rami Malek and Joel B. Michaels.

Balfe’s performance is expected to turn heads as she brings something new to the screen — a role grounded in nuance, restraint and quiet resilience.

The Amateur is in theaters this weekend. Check out the full interview with Balfe, Malek and Fishburne above.