Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming 20th Century Studios film, The Amateur.

The film stars Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne, with the cast also including Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez and Danny Sapani.

The below clip features a conversation between Malek’s Charlie and Fishburne’s character, which takes place prior to an apparent explosion.

What is ‘The Amateur’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

When will ‘The Amateur’ be released?

The film is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, based on the novel by Robert Littell. Produces for the film are Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson, Malek and Joel B. Michaels. JJ Hook is executive producer.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

The film is in theaters beginning April 11.