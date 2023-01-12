John Cena returns as the vigilante who wants to be loved as a superhero (at any cost) in the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer.

The new season drops this summer, with Cena being joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.

New cast members include Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, Frank Grillo and David Denman. The first season also featured Viola Davis in a cameo role as Amanda Waller; no word on if she will show up again as a surprise.

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 details

Peacemaker continues following the life of Chris Smith, who wants to be a superhero, but does so with sometimes less-than-superhero methods. According to the official description:

The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.’

Cena and James Gunn serve as creators, with Gunn writing all eight episodes and directing three, including the first episode. Gunn, Cena and Peter Safran also serve as executive producers. Other series directors include Althea Jones, Peter Sollett and Greg Mottola.

When does Season 2 of ‘Peacemaker’ premiere?

Season two debuts Aug. 21 on Max at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below/