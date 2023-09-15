The White Lotus Season 3 and other returning and new HBO and Max series have new footage showcased in a 2025 teaser for the premium cabler and streamer’s upcoming slate.

In the teaser for its 2025 programming slate, HBO and Max shared never-seen-before footage that also included first looks for series like the fourth season of Hacks, and the It prequel series, It: Welcome to Derry.

For The White Lotus fans, viewers got a glimpse of cast members Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins and Lalisa Manobal (aka Lisa from BLACKPINK), as well as Natasha Rothwell who will be returning to pick up where she left off as Belinda in season one.

Lisa kicks the snippet off with a “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand,” before showcasing the others arriving at the resort.

What is ‘The White Lotus’ about?

The comedy-drama series follows the guests and employees of a luxury resort chain, and according to an official synopsis for the series, “The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.“

Kicking off in Hawaii with season one and venturing to Sicily for its second installment, the forthcoming season of The White Lotus will bring viewers into its world by way of Thailand.

What else is coming to Max next year?

Along with the third season of The White Lotus, other shows highlighted in the two-minute teaser spot include Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, sports documentary Celtics City, the second season of Peacemaker, as well as new installments of The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Rehearsal and The Righteous Gemstones.

The forthcoming documentary about Pee-Wee Herman and a new comedy show spearheaded by Tim Robinson, The Chair Company, was also featured in the Max 2025 trailer.

Watch the 2025 Max teaser below:

Also, check out the below list of all the featured series in the teaser below:



*Indicates never-before-seen footage



*100 FOOT WAVE S3, HBO Original Documentary Series, debuts in 2025

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

AND JUST LIKE THAT… S3, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2025

*BOOKIE S2, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts December 2024

*CELTICS CITY, HBO Original Sports Documentary Series, debuts in 2025

CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO S2, Max Original Series, debuts in 2025

CREATURE COMMANDOS, Max Original Adult Animated Series, debuts December 5, 2024

DUNE: PROPHECY, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts November 17, 2024

DUSTER, Max Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

GET MILLIE BLACK, HBO Original Limited Series, debuts November 25, 2024

*HACKS S4, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2025

*HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON WITH THE AFC NORTH, HBO Original Sports Documentary Series, debuts December 3, 2024

*IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

*PEACEMAKER S2, Max Original Series, debuts in 2025

*PEE-WEE, AS HIMSELF, HBO Original Two-Part Documentary, debuts in 2025

SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE S3, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuted October 2024

*TASK, HBO Original Limited Drama Series, debuts in 2025

*THE CHAIR COMPANY, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2025

THE GILDED AGE S3, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

THE LAST OF US S2, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

*THE PITT, Max Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

*THE REHEARSAL S2, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts 2025

*THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES S4, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2025

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS S3, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts November 21, 2024

*THE WHITE LOTUS S3, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2025

*UNTITLED RACHEL SENNOTT SERIES, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2025