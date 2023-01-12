The fights in Percy Jackson and the Olympians are some that Aryan Simahdri and Walker Scobell can’t wait for fans to see.

Simahdri and Scobell told Blavity’s Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum what it was like getting prepared for the fight scenes in the series. Simhadri, who plays Grover Underwood, said he did a lot of work in the air.

“I got to do a lot of wirework because I wear Luke’s (Charlie Bushnell) winged shoes for a lot of the series and getting to fly in those is really cool,” he said. “But I know Walker did a lot of swordwork preparation for some of the big fights he has coming up.”

Scobell, who plays the titular character, was excited about his sword fight with Ares (Adam Copeland, aka WWE wrestler The Edge).

“It’s a lot of work but it’s also very fun. It’s certainly difficult, but it’s a lot of fun, especially my sword fight with Ares. Getting to fight The Edge is probably the coolest thing anyone could ever say,” he said. “I think a lot of people put a lot of hard work into the show and not just us doing the stunts, but the people making the stunts possible. The whole stunt team did an amazing job.”

Watch the full interview with the cast above.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.