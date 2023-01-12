9-1-1 fans are still reeling over the shocking death at the end of the “Contagion” two-part story.

According to Decider, the storyline involved several members of the 118 crew facing their mortality while stuck in a lab with a deadly virus. Ultimately, it was Peter Krause’s character, Bobby Nash, who paid the highest price.

The characters, including Angela Bassett‘s character (and Bobby’s wife) Athena, all poured their hearts out after learning of his death—and the fans did as well. As one person wrote on social media, “They were supposed to move into their forever home & grow old together!!! They got their second chance & [now] it’s over!!!!!! OMGGGGG THIS IS HORRIFIC.”

Showrunner confirms the shocking decision

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear told The Hollywood Reporter that he was the one who decided Bobby should die and confirmed the cast were “shocked” when they learned what would happen. But, he said he told Krause weeks ahead of time before letting the rest of the cast know, calling them all one by one.

“Each of those calls was a little bit different, and none of them were quick because practically nobody believed me,” he said, as reported by Decider. “They thought I was punking them. Aisha Hinds—it probably took me 15 minutes to convince her that I was not joking.”

Peter Krause says goodbye

Krause released a letter to the cast, crew and fans about his character’s death. Published by Deadline, the letter details how Bobby’s death honors his life.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” he wrote in part. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.”

Krause mentioned his cast in his goodbyes, with a special one for Bassett, writing, “I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love.”

Cast members pay tribute

Cast members posted their goodbyes to Krause and his character on social media, with Oliver Stark writing on Instagram, “My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always.”

Kenneth Choi wrote, “Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal.”

Anirudh Pisharody also called Krause “The greatest mentor, and even greater friend, Peter, Bobby Nash, our Cap. Forever.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt posted the message, “I have no words. I couldn’t even say goodbye because you are the best. I love you Peter. Thanks for always being a light and for your hugs that could change a day for the better everytime.”

Hinds simply wrote in her stories, “Love you Pete…”

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.