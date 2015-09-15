Poppa’s House, the CBS sitcom starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., has been canceled after one season.

The news came down on Tuesday afternoon as the network began to clear room on its schedule for 2025-26 and ordered to series the drama Einstein and the comedy DMV, starring Tim Meadows. A competition series, The Summit, was also canceled at the eye network along with Poppa’s House.

What is ‘Poppa’s House’ about?

Poppa’s House “features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-hostis hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.”

Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star in the series.

In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act at the top of the season, Damon Jr. said of the show, “I think it came down to just what we needed, [and] what my dad and I felt was fun to do together, so we decided to do this show that is loosely based off of our lives, off people that we know, and our own relationship. I really hope that people relate to it, because we have a lot of storylines that are unique to us, but I feel they’re also relatable to the world [and] to families, specifically Black families. I’m excited for people to go on this journey.”

When will the last episode of ‘Poppa’s House’ air?

The series will end on April 28 with the Season 1 finale, which will now double as the series finale.