Ahead of her official return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams is set to host E!’s Live from E!: Grammys After Party show.

She is co-hosting opposite E! News’Justin Sylvester and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix. It airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 2

Per NBCU, the trio “will give a live breakdown of the night’s buzziest stories, from the big wins and the show-stopping performances, to the one-of-a-kind fashion moments and more.”

This is the third program on E! for Grammys day. The day kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys as NBC Sports producer and host Maria Taylor, Loni Love and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi “will host the ultimate countdown, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes fashion insights straight from the stylists working with the stars.” Carter Gregory will also join to go over the night’s biggest nominees.

After this, Live From E!: Grammys comes on at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Zuri Hall and The Traitors Season 3’s Wells Adams will interview artists and presenters ahead of the ceremony. E! News’ Keltie Knight and Zanna Roberts Rassi w”ill also provide live reactions and share behind-the-scenes stories during the arrivals.”