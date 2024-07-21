After four seasons, Power Book II: Ghost, the very first spinoff of the original Power series, has come to a close. And if you were expecting more bodies in the finale, well…..that didn’t exactly happen! Actually, it seems like the majority of our characters got as close to happy endings as many in the Power universe would ever get.

Here’s a breakdown and explainer of all that happened at the end of Power Book II: Ghost:

Tariq, Brayden, Effie and the Tejadas collab to take out Carter and Noma

After the death of Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Carter (Michael Ealy) currently being held by Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), the trio decides that they have to work together with the grieving Tejadas in order to take out their common enemies.

Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), Cane (Woody McClain) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) have raided the Tejadas and took Noma’s daughter Anya (Sidney Winbush) hostage. The trio asks Tariq to talk to Anya and see if he can get her to reveal where Noma (Caroline Chikezie) has run off to. Tariq then asks Dru to help him out as far as Carter is concerned.

Davis tells Tariq that he needs to get some info on Carter. The lawyer then finds out that Carter is responsible for the death of Kamaal Tate (Lahmard Tate). Since Brayden and Effie couldn’t remotely delete the footage of Tariq and Brayden killing Zion, Tariq asks Dru to go and delete the footage with a thumbdrive at the police station, since it would make sense for him to go talk to Carter at work. Dru sees Carter’s righthand, Nico (Aaron Dean Eisenberg), there when he does this, and it sets off some red flags in Nico’s head and also sets things into motion for him to betray Carter.

Are Carter and Noma arrested or are they killed?

Before Anya was kidnapped by the Tejadas, she and Noma had it out and Noma revealed that she is a drug queenpin and the business was not her late father’s–it’s hers. Anya refuses to leave with Noma initially, and Noma heads to her safe house. As a part of his deal in helping the Tejadas, Tariq acts as if he is helping Anya escape from them. He tells Anya he works for Noma and has to take her to safety. In actuality, he is trying to get Noma’s location from her, and leads the Tejadas there. The plan is to kill Noma, but Diana goes against the plan Tariq and her brothers had set and kills Anya as she is walking up the stairs to meet Noma. As opposed to killing Noma first, Diana sees this as exacting revenge for Monet’s death, saying “Now she knows how it feels.”

Next, after being released by Tariq, Carter heads back to the station to try to get rid of the evidence that he killed Kamaal. But he is messy in doing this and Nico seemingly does not trust him anymore. Carter then tells Dru to kill Tariq. Dru tells Tariq and everyone his plans, and he sets Carter up. Carter arrives to a location to kill Tariq and then realizes it is a set up. They tell Carter that he can put everything on Nico and it all works out. Carter agrees to this plan, however, Nico is already there. Knowing that Carter killed Kamaal and was willing to betray him, Nico arrests Carter for Kamaal’s murder.

The only missing piece is Noma. The Tejadas lure her to where her private jet is and hope to kill her there. However, she brings the police with her there. The siblings come up with a plan, and Cane wants Dru and Diana to surrender so he can take out Noma. They end up surrendering, and Cane makes it through gunfire and shoots Noma at point-blank range.

Did any more Tejadas die? What happens to Dru, Diana and Cane?

Photo: Starz

The remaining Tejadas– Dru, Cane and Diana– all make it out alive during the finale. After killing Noma and being shot by police several times, Cane still survives. We see him surface at a hotel, where he is being taken care of by Effie. Before leaving him she gives him the money that she had saved up for the program at Stanford that she got accepted to. As they go their separate ways as he has to get out of town and go on the run and start fresh, he kisses Effie on the forehead, signaling an end to their journey.

Speaking of starting fresh, that is what’s on Dru’s mind, but not Diana. Seemingly galvanized by Monet’s death and everything that has happened, Diana wants her and Dru to continue the family business. Dru isn’t having it and decides he’s going to go do the art fellowship he was offered in Paris and wants her to do something similar for herself. However, as we see in her final scene standing behind Monet’s chair at the head of their dining table, she’s more interested in becoming her mother, and will likely continue the Tejada business herself.

What happens to Tariq, Brayden, Effie and Davis?

Photo: Starz

Davis represents Dru and Diana and tells Blanca (Monique Curnen) and Jenny (Paton Ashbrook) that they will testify. Dru and Diana will Noma was the queenpin behind everything, not Monet, that Tariq was not involved in this scenario, and that they don’t know what Cane did or where he is. Davis also gets his law license back.

Tariq and his crew– Brayden and Effie, as well as ally Davis, make it out alive during the finale as well. A wild brush with the law (and a close brush with potential death) has only reaffirmed to Tariq that he belongs to the game. He continues his business, with Effie doing product via CourseCorrect and Brayden doing the clubs and parties. He also says Brayden, due to the mistakes he recently made, can’t be his partner anymore and has to work directly under him like Effie. Tariq then goes to Noma’s brother Chinedu (Sahr Ngaujah) and asks him to be his supplier, noting that he has Davis work on all of the financials and already has the police paid off through his new partnership with Nico.

Tariq pays Tasha a visit

Tasha (Naturi Naughton) gets a visit from Tariq and he says that all of their problems are done and they don’t have to live in fear anymore. He is setting up a new place for her and his sister Yaz to stay– but it won’t be in New York and he won’t be coming with them.

What was that post-credit scene all about? Are Tommy and Tariq joining forces?

In a post-credits scene, Tariq gets a call from someone. We don’t know it is, but it is heavily speculated that this is Tommy (Joseph Sikora). Tariq tells the person on the phone that he hasn’t heard from them in a while. The person on the phone seemingly needs Tariq’s help, and he seems willing to provide it because they are “family for life.” Is there a new Power spinoff coming? Will Tariq surface in Chicago for the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force to help Tommy?

In a series post-mortem interview with Deadline, Rainey said, “I don’t know what is going on. You know, the Power Universe never ends. Personally, I’m just excited to see what they got next. [When I read that scene], I was thinking, “What are y’all talking about?” I’m excited for whatever. If they call me, I’m picking up my phone. I’m just about giving the fans what they want. If they want Tariq to live until he’s 50, I’ll do that. Tariq is just a call away. I might just have to cut my hair first.”