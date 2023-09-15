One thing’s for certain and two things are for sure: Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is his father’s son no matter how much he may try to deny it.

Read our cover story on the final season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Fans first grew to either hate or love James “Ghost” St. Patrick, the fictional character portrayed by Omari Hardwick, during the original Power series. The OG show has since morphed into a universe with multiple spinoffs.

When supporters of the original series bid it farewell in 2020, it wasn’t long before the second installment, Power Book II: Ghost, hit the airwaves in the same year. The original Ghost character may be no longer, but in this spinoff, fans look inside Tariq’s decision to follow in his father’s footsteps. He’s an Ivy League college student by day and drug kingpin by night.

While Ghost didn’t necessarily take the college route, he did do a good job of appearing to be one thing to the masses, despite being the complete opposite as a ringleader in the drug game within the New York City streets. His one dying wish was to break free from a life that he did not want his son to be a part of, but not only did he fail to do so, but his death came at the hands of the very person he seemingly was trying to protect. Unfortunately, no matter what way one swings it, Tariq and Ghost are the same.

What makes them similar is simple – both characters hide their selfishness behind the family’s needs, yet they play a role in the family’s demise more than they’d like to admit.

As Power Book II: Ghost’s fourth and final season is currently underway, let’s explore how Tariq’s approach to his father’s legacy may be who Ghost thought he was.