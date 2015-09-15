Starz has dropped the first look images for Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Season 4 sees series stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Joey Bada$$, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods return.

The season will also introduce new cast members: Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler.

What will Season 4 be about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4:

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However, in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

When does ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 4 premiere?

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Season 4 of the show premieres on March 7.

Check out the photos below: