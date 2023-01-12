The Power franchise continues its dominance as Starz announces Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora, gets a third season renewal.

Kathryn Busby, Starz’s programming president, said in a statement how the fans have rallied behind the series.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” she said. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

The announcement comes after the second season of Power Book IV: Force wrapped up as Tommy Egan (Sikora) took it upon himself to get revenge for the death of Liliana and take over Chicago’s criminal underground. According to Starz:

Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

The series also stars Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Lili Simmons, Carmela Zumbado, Kris D. Lofton, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Anthony Fleming III, Adrienne Walker and Lucien Cambric.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Garry Lennon. Power creator Courtney A. Kemp also executive produces with 50 Cent, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp and Chris Selak.

Starz recently also announced the Season 4 renewal of another of the Power franchise, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The third season is already underway after debuting Dec. 1.