Marvin is coming clean in this exclusive preview of the upcoming episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

In the clip below, Marvin (London Brown) comes clean to Raq (Patina Miller) about a conflict regarding Stefano (Tony Danza) that could affect her business. Marvin claims he can rectify the situation, but with another problem putting a kink in Raq’s plans tensions are increasing.

What is Season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ about?

Here’s the official Season 4 description:

In season three of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother. After enduring her lies, Kanan assumed control of his life and took matters into his own hands by orchestrating the plan that ended in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox has chosen a new path away from home.

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.

The season continues to tackle nuanced family dynamics

In a prior interview earlier in the season with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, star Mekai Curtis talked about how the season continues to tackle the nuanced family relationships.

“The relationships are very complicated — in some cases, very dysfunctional — and there are definitely some moments where I’m like, ‘What does this say about me? Where am I getting this from?’” he said. “And, of course, much of it is informed from my own sort of sense of the world and sense of myself. For me, I kind of feel like it’s very hard for people to change. It takes a lot for people to feel inspired to change. It usually takes something really big happening, something seismic in their lives, which is hard.”

Watch the exclusive clip below. The episode debuts Friday on Starz.