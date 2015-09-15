The Power prequel series, Power: Origins, which will dive into the origin story of Ghost and Tommy, has officially scored a series order at Starz, guaranteeing the Power universe will continue at the network.

The first season of the show will have 18 episodes and will follow “Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the Power franchise, Power: Origins will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.

MeKai Curtis’ casting gives a hint at what’s to come

It’s also been revealed that MeKai Curts will reprise his role as young Kanan Stark from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will wrap its run with its fifth and final season next year. Presumably, this means that Power: Origins will take place in the Power timeline immediately after Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which at the end of Season 4, introduced Shameik Moore as Breeze, and could very will introduce actors to play young Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, Angela and more by its end. Actors who will play the lead roles of Ghost and Tommy in Power: Origins are expected to be announced at a later date.

‘Power: Origins’ wil lbe the fourth spinoff, with ‘Power: Legacy’ potentially being the fifth

Power: Origins would be the fourth spinoff of Power, following Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Ghost ended last year, and as we mentioned, the upcoming season of Kanan is its last. The upcoming season of Force is its last as well. However, a fifth potential spinoff, Power: Legacy, which would see Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq and Joseph Sikora’s Tommy return, is in early development at the network.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer and executive producer of the new series. Penn is a Power franchise vet and the creator and showrunner of Power Book IIi: Raising Kanan. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”



“Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

The Power universe of series are also executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Pete Chatmon also executive produce this series. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.