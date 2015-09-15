Another Power series is in development at Starz, with Power: Legacy, which would be led by Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora, opening a writers’ room along with the previously announced Power: Origins.

Deadline reports the project is currently untitled, but is also known as Power: Legacy. It is from Power Book IV: Force creatives Gary Lennon and Kendra Chapman, with Lennon serving as showrunner.

The writers’ room is expected to open soon, per Deadline. Sikora and Rainey are anticipated to lead the new series, which would be set in the present timeline and have them reprise their roles of Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick.

The ‘Power: Legacy’ project joins ‘Power: Origins’ is potential spinoffs in the works

The series joins Power: Origins, another Power sequel that is in development which would focus on a young Ghost (previously played by Omari Hardwick) and Tommy. Power Book III: Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn would be the showrunner, and Deadline reports the “development has progressed, with a writers’ room currently open and its pickup chances looking good, we hear.”

The potential series would be the fourth and fifth spinoffs of Power, following Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. The upcoming seasons of Force and Kanan will be their last.

How the shows could continue the first four ‘Power’ series

No specific details are known about either potential series, but we can safely presume a lot already. Power: Origins would likely continue events after Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which just introduced a pivotal character with Shameik Moore’s Breeze, and could easily introduce the younger versions of Tommy, Ghost, Tasha, Angela and more alongside Kanan.

As for Power: Legacy, it could easily pick up after the events of Power Book II: Ghost, which had Sikora appear, as well as Power Book IV: Force.

The Power franchise executive produced by Power creator Courtney A. Kemp (End of Episode), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (G-Unit Film and Television) and Mark Canton (Canton Entertainment).