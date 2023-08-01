Max’s Pretty Little Liars series has been canceled after two seasons at the streamer. The second season, which was subtitled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, wrapped its run earlier this year. The first season was subtitled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Led by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco as the “liars,” it also starred Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood,” Max said in a statement to several trade publications. “Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”

The series was the fourth series in the Pretty Little Liars universe, following the original series, which aired from 2010-2017 for seven seasons. It was followed by Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, both which aired single seasons in 2013 and 2019, respectively, before being canceled.

The new Pretty Little Liars series was created, written, and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, also of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This series had tie-ins with Riverdale and CAOS as well.

Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produced the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive produces with along with Marlene King (who developed the original series) and Michael Grassi.