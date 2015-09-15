Project Runway is coming back, and it will be on a new network and have new judges, a new host and more.

Freeform and Spyglass Media have closed a deal for the show to return on the Disney-owned network. Producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Alfred Street Industries are on board for the revival, which the network states “will refresh one of television’s most successful reality competition series, making more dreams for aspiring fashion designers come true.”

The series last aired on its original network, Bravo, for Season 20 in 2023. This will be the third network for the iconic reality series.

As A Freeform original series, the series will air weekly and stream later on Disney+ and Hulu. The new host, judges and premiere date will be revealed at a later time.

“Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” said Simran Sethi, president, scripted programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass, said, “For 20 seasons, ‘Project Runway’ has captured viewers’ attention and cultivated a loyal following. The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show’s breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem.”

“It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of ‘Project Runway’ for a new generation,” said Cutforth. “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard Project Runway fans but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas,” added Lipsitz.

Project Runway debuted in 2004 and was an early innovator in the reality competition genre, having multiple spinoffs and many international iterations. It debuted on Bravo, airing from 2004 to 2008, before jumping to Lifetime from 2009 to 2017. It returned to Bravo in 2019, airing up until 2023.

The show has launched the careers of many in the fashion world, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, Bishme Cromartie and many more.

Prior hosts and judges have included Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia, Michael Kors, Zac Posen, Rachel Roy, Karlie Kloss, Brandon Maxwell, Siriano and Elaine Welteroth.

The series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Gary Barber executive produces for Spyglass. Cutforth, Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, and Nan Strait executive producer for Alfred Street Industries.