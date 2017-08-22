Hulu has announced the official cast for their new coming-of-age film Prom Dates.

Directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D.J. Mausner, Prom Dates features a lineup led by Tony Award nominee Julia Lester and Ginny & Georgia Antonia Gentry.

“Prom Dates follows best friends Jess (Gentry) and Hannah (Lester), who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact,” the synopsis reads. “But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.”

Gentry’s Jess is described as “a high school senior a little too interested in what others think of her, who would rather drop dead than go to prom alone– and puts her longtime best friendship with Hannah in jeopardy because of it.”

Aside from Lester and Gentry, Prom Dates also stars Kenny Ridwan as Greg, JT Neal as Jacob, Jordan Buhat as Luca, Zión Moreno as Heather, and Terry Hu as Angie. John Michael Higgins and Chelsea Handler also star.

Prom Dates will be produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Molle DeBartolo for American High; Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat; and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Hartbeat’s Kevin Healey and Thai Randolph will executive produce alongside Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment, and D.J. Mausner and Andrew Reyes. Jason Zaro will serve as co-producer for Hulu and Axelle Azoulay as associate producer.