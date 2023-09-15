The queens have returned to their rightful throne to find love for Peacock’s newest season of Queens Court.

This time around, queens LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London “Deelishis” Charles are on a quest to find their forever partners. Despite previous iterations of love gone wrong, living in a world of twisted media headlines, and the journey of making public mistakes in love in the past, this trio hasn’t completely thrown in the towel. They have Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete to guide them along the way.

“They’re my favorites,” K. Michelle said of Queens Court hosts Holly and Rodney during an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “Even when the cameras are off their personalities are still what they are. Even the small things, like he fixes her dress or hair while on set and things like that. That’s real life. I always say I can’t learn from anyone without receipts. Like, you’re not going to tell me anything, unless you’ve done it before. When people try to give advice about love and marriage and they’re not even married, I don’t even care if the person is divorced, they can talk to me about how they got there. Rodney and Holly are just the epitome of marriage; they speak candidly about their ups and downs and what they’ve overcome. They’re my favorites.”

What is Queens Court about?

According to the official show description, Queens Court is back with new celebrity queens — LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London “Deelishis” Charles — as they embark on a journey to find their forever partners. Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart. In this era of self-discovery, these Queens are opening their hearts to find their Kings amongst 22 confident, successful men. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return to guide the new Queens as they let go of the past, embrace new connections, and look for their happily ever after.

With a group of ladies with the star power that K. Michelle, London and LisaRaye possess, they have never shied away from sharing their ups and downs when finding that one true love. In fact, doing it for an audience to consume is no strange thing for London.

On learning from previous mistakes in love

In 2006, London not only competed for love by way of VH1’s Flavor of Love, but she won the heart of renowned entertainer Flavor Flav. This time around, however, the radio personality and reality television contestant says her approach to love is much different than it was almost two decades ago.

“The first big difference is Flavor Flav was in charge,” London said. “It is literally the Queens Court, so it gives me control over the things that I’m comfortable with, and when I say things I should refer more to men. It almost felt like it was really our court. That was the difference from Flavor of Love. I had more anxiety about not being the one, and, in this case, you have more anxiety about them not being the one.”

What was the experience of dating 22 men at once?

K. Michelle has also been quite vocal about her past relationships and admits that she had no desire to join Queens Court, nor is she really in the space to welcome love.

“It’s been different, you know, dating a lot of men at one time or even dating men who would come on TV to date me; that’s not my thing, and I’m not turned on by that,” the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer said. “I don’t want any man who wants attention or to be on TV, so that was very different and just kind of being quickly thrown into space and really trying to learn each person. It was like a big speed date.”

“At that time, I had just gotten out of a long, eight-year relationship, and I was open to meeting other people at that time and talking to them,” K. Michelle continued. “Twenty-two men, that was a lot, but for me, I naturally didn’t like most of them. I just talked to whoever I thought it could possibly be something there with; that was easier. I could just go off the bat and be like, ‘Nope.’ I got the 22 cut down rather fast.”

Learning to love again via reality television

Similarly, London was on the heels of a very public divorce from Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, the five young men who were wrongfully convicted and served time for the 1989 brutal rape of a white female jogger in New York City’s Central Park.

Knowing what she knows now, Queens Court was a more lighthearted journey in London’s quest for love. She said others in a similar boat could benefit from watching her, K. Michelle and LisaRaye in their respective journeys.

“I think once we get comfortable with ourselves or comfortable with the fact that not only do these men have to live with us, we have to live with us; we’ll start choosing love in a different way,” London expressed. “Once you start actually living in the glow of who you are, it makes dating a whole ‘nother ball game, because you’ll date for the person that matches that, rather than you creating yourself and putting yourself in a certain box, and you’re not even being real to yourself. Eventually, it comes out, and the relationship goes. I think my eyes were opened after the heartbreak of my divorce. I said, ‘London, be yourself and the right man will come to you. God will bless you with that.'”

“Queens Court Season 1 featured some strong women, and they were real. I think they were very vulnerable. So that helped, because, as women, we think sometimes that we’re all in competition, but we have so much more in common than what we know or what we think we know. I like the camaraderie as women. This is a time where women are trying to look for themselves in one another. This is that show.”

Where to watch Queens Court?

All 10 episodes of Queens Court are now available to stream on Peacock.