With its Season 4 finale out now, Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be the final season of the show, and Shameik Moore is onboard to star as a key franchise character. A fifth season of the show was ordered a while ago, but this is the first time the network has said Season 5 will officially be the last one. Creator and showrunner Sascha Penn said it was always his vision to have a five-season run.

As for Moore, he made his first appearance in the Season 4 finale as the ever-mentioned but never-before-seen character, Branford “Breeze” Frady, who has been referenced since the early days of the original Power.

Who is Breeze in the Power universe?

In Power lore, audiences first learned that the older Kanan (50 Cent), James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) worked for Breeze. In the Season 4 finale of Kanan, which is a ’90s-set prequel to Power and the second of the three Power spinoffs, Kanan met Breeze officially, and he’s the nephew of Snaps and Pop (Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods). It’s still unknown if younger versions of characters like Ghost, Tommy and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will appear in Kanan‘s final installment. There is a young Ghost and Tommy prequel series that was said to be in development last year as the latest expansion in the Power universe, but no word if there is any movement on that.

What Shamiek Moore says about joining ‘Raising Kanan’

“The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment, and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze,” Moore said in a statement. “I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

“It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at Starz and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” said Penn. “Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher. I’m very proud of this series, and grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power Universe.”

What happened in ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 4?

Per Starz’s description of the season, Season 4 found “Kanan (Mekai Curtis) reluctantly entering into a truce with his mother, drug queenpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). With Unique (Joey Bada$$) back from the dead and pulling strings from the shadows, the hesitant trust between mother and son didn’t last long, and their volatile relationship was tested once again, leading to another dramatic showdown in the season finale.” Alongside Miller, Curtis, Bada$$, Pierce and Woods, the show also stars London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Tony Danza.

The series is executive produced by Penn alongside creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak and Kevin Fox. Lionsgate Television produces thes series for Starz.

