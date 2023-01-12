RuPaul’s Drag Race has the absolute hold on the culture, according to the 2023 Reddit Recap.

The iconic drag competition series came in at number one on Reddit’s community list, with r/rupaulsdragrace beating out communities dedicated to Vanderpump Rules, Succession, Real Housewives and more. According to Reddit, r/rupaulsdragrace was had 2.8 times more comments than any other television subreddit category.

Not surprising, seeing how RuPaul’s Drag Race is now heading into its 16th season and has franchise series all across the world. Just recently, the queens of the 16th season were revealed–Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse–and are already becoming household names among the fans.

Overall, Redditors were loving the drama from all categories of TV–reality shows including Vanderpump Rules, the Real Housewives franchise, Love Island, The Bachelor, the Teen Mom franchise and Survivor, which had some jaw-dropping moments this season involving Kaleb Grebewold–all made the to 10 list, with binge-able scripted shows like Succession and The Office earning their spots. Anime fans also saw one of their favorites, Bleach, make it into the top 10.

Here’s the full top 10 list of the TV subreddits: