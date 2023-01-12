The next movie in the SpongeBob SquarePants movie universe, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, have announced several stars taking part in the all-ages fun.

Regina Hall and Ice Spice have joined the theaters-bound film alongside Sherry Cola, George Lopez and Arturo Castro. Ice Spice, who makes her major film debut soon in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, will also make an original song for the film.

The stars join the original cast of voice actors, including Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence and Mark Hamill in a new adventure directed by Derek Drymon from a script by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman.

What will the film be about?

The new film follows SpongeBob (Kenny) and the crew, including Patrick (Fagerbakke), Mr. Krabs (Brown), Squidward (Bumpass), Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) as they go untold parts of the ocean to confront the Flying Dutchman’s ghost (Hamill).

When will ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ premiere?

The film, which was presented Tuesday by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France, will make its theatrical debut on Dec. 19.