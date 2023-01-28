True The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly went through a rough divorce. After all the drama and back and forth to court while struggling to co-parent their young daughter, Brooklyn, the former couple has settled their divorce and moved on, and they seemingly have a truce. Now, if Daly’s social media rant is an indicator, they may be on better terms.
In a recent Instagram Live, he defended his ex-wife after her recent exit from the show. During the live, he reflected on his time filming the reality show.
For the most part, Daly shied away from the camera during filming. After their split, he didn’t even want Brooklyn to appear on the show, which a judge denied.
As Page Six reports, when asked about his experience filming the show, Daly told one fan, “Everyone I met through experiences was great, except for you know who. The producers and Mr. Cohen. The snake in chief. You guys know that, right? You see how they did Kenya dirty.”
There were many different stories floating around about Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After 11 seasons, the former Miss USA confirmed her exit amid her reported suspension while an investigation was ongoing surrounding an incident where she showed photos of RHOA newcomer Brittany Eady at an event. The rumor mill has been split on if Moore walked away, was fired, or if it was a decision on both ends.
No matter what really happened, Daly is on his ex-wife’s side and feels Moore “still would get a check ” if he was still around.
Watch the Instagram live below:
