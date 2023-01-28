True The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly went through a rough divorce. After all the drama and back and forth to court while struggling to co-parent their young daughter, Brooklyn, the former couple has settled their divorce and moved on, and they seemingly have a truce. Now, if Daly’s social media rant is an indicator, they may be on better terms.

In a recent Instagram Live, he defended his ex-wife after her recent exit from the show. During the live, he reflected on his time filming the reality show.