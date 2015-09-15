The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s soft reboot for its sweet Season 16 is showing some ratings payoff for Bravo.

Per the NBCU, the show is off to a strong start, landing over 2.5 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing. This puts it on par with the Season 15 premiere, and viewership for the show on Peacock is up 18 percent from the prior season.

And speaking of Peacock, the premiere episode for Season 16 is the second-most watched season premiere for a Housewives series on the streamer. Also as expected, the series remains one of cable’s top series for Black audiences.

‘RHOA’ Season 16 cast

With Drew Sidora as the lone returning Season 15 housewife, Season 16 also sees the much-buzzed-about RHOA return of Porsha Williams, alongside new peach holders Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady and Angela Oakley, as well as longtime friend of the housewives, Shamea Morton Mwangi, being upped to peach holder. RHOA mainstay and veteran Cynthia Bailey also returns to the show as a friend this season. Series vet Kenya Moore also appears in the season, as we will see the aftermath of a photo incident between her and Eady.

What’s this season of ‘RHOA’ about?

As the official season description states, the show “returns with new vibes and even higher stakes of glamour, glitz and juicy drama. This season brings back familiar faces and shocking revelations along with some dynamic new housewives ready to stir the pot and add some spice. With a whirlwind of divorces, rumors, strained relationships and redefined alliances, will the ladies be able to keep things peachy in the A?”

RHOA airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.