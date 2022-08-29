Garcelle Beauvais, providing a glimpse into the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently revealed that one of her sons, Jax Joseph Nilon, will not be appearing on the show in the upcoming season.

Beauvais shared that her teenage son asked not her that he not be filmed for Season 14 after facing trolls online during his prior appearance. Beauvais’ children are not newcomers to television, and her other sons, Jaid Thomas Nilon and Oliver Saunders have also made appearances on the show.

Jax was featured pretty heavily in Season 12 at the age of 14. It was during this season that Beauvais’ RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne cursed at him while the show was filming. Jayne would go on to apologize to Jax and had an on-camera discussion to resolve the issue.

“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me. And I respected that. So he’s not on this season at all. Actually, I haven’t said it to many people, so you’re the first really hearing it,” Beauvais shared on the Pop Culture’s Mom Podcast, as Deadline reported.

“I always leave it up to them every season, she continued. “That was also one of the hardest things because they didn’t sign up for it. Watching the show in the past, I always felt like the kids were in the background. You saw them at the house, they weren’t subjected to any negativity. So I thought, ‘We can do this.’ And then that happened with Jax. It blew my mind, because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it.”

She went on to say, “I always leave it up to them every season [Jax and Jaid]. When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind, because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it. But I thought, you know, he’s doing this because of me and it’s our family. And it was his first week of high school. And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible.”

Back in 2022 when the episode in which Jayne cursed at him aired, Jax spoke out online (via his mother’s Instagram Story) about the harassment and racist messages he received.

He said in part, “Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

He went on to add that he “did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

“I just want to be a normal kid,” he said, noting that his Instagram is “not for publicity nor the public’s gaze” and “middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”