Though Karen Huger wasn’t physically at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion, her presence is felt both literally and figuratively in the reunion trailer.

The housewives– Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart– gather for the reunion, which also features appearances from friends Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

While Huger is not there herself (news came out last month that she voluntarily checked into rehab as she is pending sentencing on her DUI conviction), she submits a video that is played and the cast has emotional reactions and also discusses her season and what they think will happen to her if she goes to jail.

According to the official description of the reunion the ladies, “flash back on all the fun and games throughout the season, but take each other to task for their shenanigans. And though Karen Huger is not present to answer the women’s pressing questions, the Grande Dame’s persona leaves a lasting effect on the group dynamics.”

The trailer also showcases the women going hard at Thornton for her behavior during and after the season, while Darby, Thornton and Rusch all talk about the status of their divorces. Rusch and Stewart also get questions about their current relationships and much more.

Read the official episode descriptions of the reunion episodes and watch the trailer below:

Part 1: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The season nine reunion begins with a surprise as the ladies learn that the Grande Dame will not be in attendance, but not completely absent either. Wendy expresses her disappointment with Karen’s lack of accountability this season. Ashley, Mia and Stacey reveal the statuses of their divorces. Jassi and Stacey confront Mia about her shocking behavior during her off-camera birthday in Miami.

Part 2: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues with Mia spiraling backstage after her confrontation. Keiarna and Stacey face tough criticism about their relationships with Greg and TJ, but when new revelations are made, the women are left speechless. When the ladies take her to task for her actions throughout the season, Mia finally reaches her breaking point.

Part 3: Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A shocking exit threatens to disrupt the reunion, but the drama continues. The nature of Stacey’s relationship with TJ is called into question when one of the husbands drops a huge bombshell. The group takes a deep dive into Karen’s DUI and long-held secrets finally come to light. Never-before-seen footage of Karen and Ray leaves a few of the ladies stunned.