The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning to Bravo on Oct. 6, and from the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be a good season. Despite the exit of resident shade assassin Candiace Dillard Bassett, there’s a lot of drama set to unfold. Between unlikely alliances, divorces, drinking drama and dating on the agenda, it’ll be a season full of surprises.
Who is returning to RHOP Season 9 and who is new to the cast?
Returning for Season 9 are last season’s cast members Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton. Newcomers include former QVC host Stacey Rusch, and last season’s friend of the show, Keiarna Stewart, who are both new housewives. Jacqueline Blake, who was a Friend of the Housewives in Season 7 is back and there is also another new friend, Jassi Rideaux.
Last year ended with the exits of Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, and Nneka Iham. Surprisingly a bond has formed between Osefo and Bryant who have been at odds in prior seasons. Potentially, Dixon’s leaving the show may have allowed for the truce.
Are Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant friends in RHOP Season 9?
In one scene, Bryant tells Osefo, “I love where we are,” while celebrating Osefo’s 40th birthday. The two went from quick friends to faster enemies after Osefo’s debut season in season 6 when Bryant questioned if Osefo’s mommy makeover was attributed to her trying to keep her husband from having an alleged wandering eye. Now, it seems they’re at least cordial.
Issues between Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger?
But amid this truce seems to be issues between Osefo and the Grand Dame, Karen Huger. In one scene, Osefo becomes upset after hearing that Huger called herself absorbed. Thornton and Huger’s friendship is also on the struggle bus this season.
What else is going on in Potomac?
Thornton and her estranged husband Gordon are still at odds. In the trailer, Gordon is seen confronting Mia’s new boyfriend Incognito, who questions whether he’s the biological father of Gordon and Mia’s son.
Huger’s DUI charge has the ladies questioning if she has a serious problem. But of course, getting details out of her will prove to be hard.
Darby is balancing motherhood and dating, and is seemingly ready to go full speed ahead with her divorce from Michael. Stewart is launching a new skin care line but having a hard time moving past being assaulted by Darby’s friend last season.
Rusch is in the middle of divorcing her husband after 16 years of marriage. She’s in a new relationship bound by celibacy, and may have trouble with Huger.
When does RHOP Season 9 premiere?
Season 9 premiers Oct. 6 at 8 p.m E.T.
Watch the trailer and view the cast’s official bios for the season below:
· The aftermath of the car accident and DUI charge is taking its toll on Karen Huger and her family. As she tries to pick up the pieces, the ladies want the 411, but getting the full story proves to be a challenge.
· Gizelle Bryant is thriving as she focuses on dating and building out the newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. After an emotional roller-coaster year, she’s decided to mend some of her fractured relationships in the group, but the way she goes about it defies expectations.
· Ashley Darby is not playing any more games as she forges full steam ahead to get a divorce. She’s throwing herself into the dating pool while balancing single motherhood, co-ownership of GNA and having lots of fun along the way.
· Although Wendy Osefo is retiring her professor hat, she’s still Dr. Osefo in these Potomac streets, and she’s heading to the White House. As she prepares to enter the 40 club, Wendy is letting loose like never before and living her best life.
· Mia Thornton’s life is what you’d call complicated. She’s in the process of getting a divorce from Gordon while her relationship with her new man, radio personality Inc, is hotter than ever. If that wasn’t enough, the ladies are questioning some of her actions, making it hard for her to know whom to trust in the group.
· Stacey Rusch has entered the Potomac chat and she’s causing lots of chatter. She’s a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is divorcing her husband. As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.
· Keiarna Stewart is trying to put the past behind her, but some wounds take longer to heal than others. While Keiarna works on building her relationship with the women, her plate is full. She’s running her business and launching a new skin care line. At the same time, she’s moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met.