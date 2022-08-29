Candiace Dillard Bassett dropped a bomb on Bravo fans Monday, announcing that she is departing from The Real Housewives of Potomac.
On Sunday, the Season 8 finale of the once highly anticipated TV show premiered. The women received a lot of negative feedback, as viewership dropped this year due to the lack of sisterhood and tainted relationships between them, with some issues dragging on for more than one season. In an exclusive interview with People, the reality TV star revealed that after six seasons on the franchise, she feels it’s necessary to take a break.
“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” the 37-year-old told the outlet. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”
“This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” she added to set the record straight about the possibility of her returning in the future.
The unexpected news received mixed reviews from the show’s fans. Some celebrated, while others were shocked and saddened.
“The Lord is still in the prayer answering business 🙌🏽 But I hope this is a much needed break for her….Candiace is a good housewife when she’s having fun,” one person wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post about the breaking news.
“Good im tired of seeing her act tough then cry,” another person said in agreeance.
“The comments are WILD. I loved Candiace. I’m sad to see her go,” a fan on the opposing side commented.
“She used the platform for her benefit, got what she needed from the show, furthered her life and career. I’m so very proud of her, in my opinion she helped carry the show. What will they have to talk about now, without her? Wishing her the absolute very best. I know that she will do great ❤❤,” someone else commented.
Known for her fiery choice of vocabulary when she engages in a war of words with a co-star, she significantly impacted the show, whether folks liked it or not. The “Insecure” singer also shared many happy and hard moments on the show, such as her love life, family dynamic, entrepreneurship journey and work on her music career.
There has been a lot of criticism from fans all season long due to the division among the cast, which included Karen Huger, Mia Horton, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Nneke Ihim, and Robyn Dixon, which caused the reality TV show to become unbearable to watch for many who at one point tuned in faithfully. Bassett was involved in some of the issues as there was friction between her and Bryant, Dixon, and Darby, which was always a shaky relationship. It hasn’t been shared if any of the ladies could hash out their issues and rekindle the broken relationships, which was the tone of the reunion from its host, Andy Cohen.
“I want to set an intention today that each of you can find a path moving forward,” the producer said in the trailer for the reunion.
It’s been rumored that Robyn Dixon may not return for Season 9 as well, but no other news regarding the status of the rest of the cast has been shared. To see if the women could work out their differences, tune into Bravo at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday for the first part of the reunion.