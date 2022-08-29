On Sunday, the Season 8 finale of the once highly anticipated TV show premiered. The women received a lot of negative feedback, as viewership dropped this year due to the lack of sisterhood and tainted relationships between them, with some issues dragging on for more than one season. In an exclusive interview with People, the reality TV star revealed that after six seasons on the franchise, she feels it’s necessary to take a break.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” the 37-year-old told the outlet. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

“This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” she added to set the record straight about the possibility of her returning in the future.