Hell has frozen over…maybe. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant seem to be making great progress in their relationship. The two have been at war for the several seasons.
But in a recent episode, Bryant invited Osefo to lunch to lay out all their issues. The scene was criticized by some fans as they felt it was a surface-level discussion.
Osefo took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain there was much that was left out.
Many fans have anticipated a sit-down between Osefo and Bryant. In the scene, Bryant mentioned she didn’t appreciate Osefo’s condescending nature at the time. Osefo responded that Bryant has a history of trying to isolate people in the group she doesn’t like. They both agreed to move forward.
Some who watched the episode feel they didn’t go deep enough into their real issues, including YouTuber The Brooke Ashley, who shared via X: “I’m all for moving on/forgiving but we have to have some tough conversations and get to the root. Wendy let her off way too easy and didn’t bring up anything!!! This is crazy #RHOP.”
Osefo wanted her fans to know that she is all about holding people accountable. She took to X to let viewers know that she did in fact bring up the tough questions during their conversion with Bryant. Osefo said a lot of the conversation was left out of the episode. In response to the tweet, Osefo gave this response:
“No baby, I bought up EVERYTHING!! saying I could not use her bathroom at the reasonably shady event; Saying it was okay for me to be assaulted because she does not like me; Bringing up a fake rumor about my husband; Talkng bad about my mother; ETC. It was a 2hr lunch #RHOP”
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.