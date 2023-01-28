Hell has frozen over…maybe. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant seem to be making great progress in their relationship. The two have been at war for the several seasons.

But in a recent episode, Bryant invited Osefo to lunch to lay out all their issues. The scene was criticized by some fans as they felt it was a surface-level discussion.

Osefo took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain there was much that was left out.