Fylnn will reportedly play Jake Gibson, a confident yet reserved former amateur boxer with a troubled past. After performing an act of heroism, he becomes of interest to the Truck 51 crew due to his bravery and physicality.

The news of Fylnn’s casting comes after the show has Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer will not return after season 12. Kilmer and Rosende will make their final appearance on the show in season 12, with their final episode not being disclosed.

Flynn has recently starred in Paramount+’s sports comedy Fantasy Football and Gloria Calderón Kellett’s With Love on Prime Video. He may be most known as Gabriel Maddox, his character from Shonda Rhimes’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Chicago Fire returns on January 17 on NBC.