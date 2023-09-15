Mendes continued: “It’s really powerful that Rudy has Isabella in his life in this movie to kind of instill that message. When you have these sort of pipe dreams, and especially with Rudy, I think what’s so funny about it is it’s like puppetry, which I think people have a tendency to make fun of people who do things like that. But Isabella looks at that and is like, ‘No, that’s actually really cool and different, and you should keep taking it to the next level.’ I think no matter how unique your dream is, that you should just keep going at it and see what you can do next that can take you to the next level.”