Actor Rudy Manusco is bringing fans a story based on his own musical life experiences.

Música, written, directed and starring Manusco, is coming to Prime Video April 4 after its SXSW world premiere March 13. The film also stars Camila Mendes, J.B. Smoove, Francesca Reale and Maria Manusco.

The film is about a man who can experience multiple senses through music. His talent intertwines with his story of finding himself and his path in life. As you witness in the trailer, the film itself feels like a full-body, full-sensory experience with rhythm, puppets, humor and more.

According to the logline:

Based on writer, director and star Rudy Mancuso, Música is a coming-of-age love story that follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia, who must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.

