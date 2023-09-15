The show goes behind the scenes of the cast of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! show in Vegas.

“It’s so much nicer than doing a competition series,” Season 14 alum, Bosco, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. during an interview before the premiere. “The competition series is designed to make and or break you mentally, physically, spiritually, for the pleasure of millions at home and RuPaul. This is more of us hanging out and at work in our element. We’re doing what we know we’re good at. What we have spent years practicing and working towards, so it’s such a much chiller and more fun and playful environment to be a part of.”