RuPaul is still cleaning up at the Emmys as the most-awarded reality competition host.

Mama Ru won a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for drag competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, keeping her as the winningest host in Emmys history. According to Variety, this is RuPaul’s eighth win in a row at the Emmys. She also has the most Emmy wins of any person of color.

RuPaul said during her acceptance speech, “I’m so proud to be a part of this medium, you invited me to be a part of this. You are my family.”

She also talked about a time when she wasn’t on the top–instead, she was sleeping on the couch of friend and DJ Larry Tee.

“He told me, ‘These are terrible times. Remember who you are, don’t give up.’…I want to tell all these kids out here in the business, remember who you are. Do not give up. Stick with it, kiddo, and remember who you are.”

The current 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is now airing Fridays at 8/7c on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.