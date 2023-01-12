The queens are feeling it from Amanda Tori Meating‘s elimination and are ready to meet Charo in this exclusive first look from the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In the first look video, the queens are rehashing how the deliberations from the girl group challenge included the queens having to say who they would send home. Q and Xunami Muse talk about the dust-up they had in the Untucked Lounge regarding Q saying Xunami should go home.

What’s probably the most shocking is seeing Plane Jane say that she is going to take Sapphira Cristál’s advice to heart about not going for the jugular when reading queens’ and commits herself to “turning over a new leaf.”

We will see how far that goes, however, when the new day in the werkroom comes and the mini-challenge, flamenco dancing, introduces the queens to flamenco legend and frequent Drag Race guest, Charo.

Watch the full exclusive clip below. RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV and streams the next day on Paramount+.