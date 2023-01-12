The queens are forming girl groups in the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race!

In this exclusive clip, the queens are reeling from Mirage’s emotional elimination, but even with the emotional rollercoaster, there will be some who stir the pot. Plane Jane voices her two cents about Q’s annoyance with being in the top for two challenges, but not winning. This only echoes Amanda Tori Meating’s persistent annoyance with Plane Jane for coming for her drag a few episodes ago.

All of these storylines converge in this week’s maxi-challenge, the girl group challenge. The girls must divide into three groups to create remixes to three of RuPaul’s newest songs. Of course, the best girl group wins the challenge. Who will succeed and who will fall to the bottom? Watch Friday at 8/7c on MTV to find out!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is in its 16th season and is created/executive produced by RuPaul, who is on the search for the next drag superstar. This season’s queens include Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Herhii-Liqcour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse. The permanent judges include Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Asking for a Friend host Ts Madison.