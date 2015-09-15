RuPaul tells 12 global glamazons that “earth-shattering stakes” are on the line in the very first trailer for the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars on Paramount+.

In the first trailer, we get a preview of several runway looks and a hint at multiple mainstay Drag Race challenges– including the talent show and girl groups.

Paramount+ has also revealed the guest judges who will appear alongside resident judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims.

The lineup includes Drag Race panel judges from across the globe as well as regional and global superstars, some of whom have appeared on the show before: Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison.

The series premieres on Aug. 16 with the first two episodes. Twelve icons from different countries are representing their Drag Race series to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in Drag Race Hall of Fame’s International Pavillion.

The competing queens are: Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines Season 1), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico Season 1), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3), Kween Kong (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2), Miranda Lebrão (RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil Season 1), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia Season 2), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France Season 1), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany Season 1), Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige Season 1).

Watch the trailer below:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge.