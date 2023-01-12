It’s time to go back across the pond with the Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

The latest batch of queens have been revealed in the two new videos released celebrating the upcoming season. The teaser gives fans a glimpse of what to expect, while the Meet the Queens video gives a more in-depth look at what the queens have to offer. The queens this year include Actavia, Chanel O’Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta.

Here’s more about the season according to the official description:

About to embark on its sixth season, the award-winning competition series will see 12 hopeful drag queens compete across ten weeks in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag mettle, with the winner of the week being awarded a coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a lip sync for their life and the risk of elimination.

Handpicked by RuPaul, this year’s cast of twelve gorgeous drag queens represent a heady mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, and accents with queens from across the Nations – Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England coming together.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars RuPaul as the host with judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and celebrity guest judges including singers Mabel and Simon Le Bon.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by BBC’s controller for youth audiences Fiona Campbell, BBC iPlayer and BBC head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight. World of Wonder executive producers for World of Wonder include RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCOy and Johnni Javier. Ruby Kuraishe serves as BBC’s commissioning editor.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK comes to WOW Presents Plus this fall. Watch the teaser and Meet the Queens video below: