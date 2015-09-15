Sandro Rosta has been added as one of the stars of the upcoming Star Trek series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, at Paramount+.

Playing one of the cadets in the series, he joins previously announced cadets Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner. Holly Hunter also stars in the series, and will play the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy.

Production will kick off later this month. Other cast members include Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti, with many of them reprising prior roles in the franchise.

Here’s the description:

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Rosta is a recent graduate of the Oxford School of Drama, and recently made his professional debut in The Harmony Test at the Hampstead Theatre.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau are the co-showrunners and executive produce the series with Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. Violo wrote the premiere episode.

CBS Studios produces the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.