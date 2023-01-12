Master Chief is no more at Paramount+ with Halo getting axed.

The Hollywood Reporter posted that the series adaptation of the popular space military video game has been canceled after two seasons. The series followed Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117, the former leader of a military operation fighting an alien civilization over the fate of the universe. The series also starred Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Shabani Azmi, Kate Kennedy, Natascha McElhone, Danny Sapani and Bokeem Woodbine.

Paramount+ released a statement about the series, saying how the streamer is “extremely proud” of the “ambitious series.”

“[We] would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” the streamer continued. “We wish everyone the best going forward.”

343 Industries also stated, “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success, and we remain comitted to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Even though the series is no more at Paramount+, it could experience new life at another streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Amblin, 343 Industries and Xbox might be shopping the series around. Paramount+ is also reportedly on board with the idea of Halo finding another home.