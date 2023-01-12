The new Scary Movie from Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans has set its release date.

The popular horror-comedy franchise’s reboot is set for June 2026, according to Variety.

The film, which will be the sixth in the franchise, will hit theaters on June 12, 2026. Marlon teased the upcoming film with an Instagram video that had the release date and the words, “A Scary Date.”

Variety reports that the Wayans brothers “are reuniting for the first time in 18 years to write an original script for the restart of the horror parody franchise.” They will also produce with Rick Alvarez.

The first 2000 film made history as the most lucrative R-rated horror film at the time, and one directed by a Black director. In a way, you might say that Scary Movie has paved the way for other box office-busting films by Black directors, such as Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and, as far as modern-day Black horror blockbusters are concerned, Jordan Peele’s films.

The reboot might also be a way for the Wayans brothers to reclaim the Scary Movie franchise for themselves. Variety reports that Marlon had talked on Club Shay Shay about how former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had effectively stolen the franchise from Marlon and his family through a “crappy” Miramax deal. As a result, Marlon suggests that the franchise lost what made the original such a hit.

With that said, the new reboot is still coming from Miramax, now under the leadership of Jonathan Glickman, with Paramount Pictures distributing the film worldwide thanks to Paramount and Miramax’s first look deal.

News about the reboot was originally reported in October, with Keenen Ivory Wayans, who directed the original film, back to direct.

At the time, the three brothers said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with [Miramax CEO] Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Glickman also said, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”