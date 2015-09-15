School Spirits is a show ripe for fan theories because of all the intriguing mysteries at hand. Many of these theories are spreading like wildfire among fans of the Paramount+ show—and the cast has taken notice, recently sharing their thoughts on them with us.

In a recent cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, several of the stars spoke about fan theories that they’ve seen on the internet and social media, as well as theories that they’ve been ruminating on themselves.

‘School Spirits’ Fan Theory No. 1: Is Simon sick?

“So I heard a couple theories,” said Kristian Ventura, who plays Simon. “The first pertaining to my character…that Simon has a brain tumor and if he’s slowly dying, he slowly dying, allows him to see someone who is a ghost. That’s one of the first theories I saw. And then the second theory was that Mr. Martin arranged the murders of all the ghosts one by one out of loneliness so he could have company in the afterlife. Those theories really make you go, ‘Wow, people care about the show and are paying attention and they catch little lines.’

Like someone said, ‘I predicted Janet. And I was like, that’s awesome. It makes you go into a second season and you go in knowing that every acting choice you make and every scene someone watching Yeah, someone’s watching it, is going to be dissected. So it’s like double the care.

‘School Spirits’ Fan Theories No. 2 and No. 3: Janet’s family and did Wally bully this character?

Rainbow Wedell, who plays Claire, said, “I read one recently that said “Maddie’s mom is Janet’s sister who stayed alive. I really liked that.”

Spencer MacPherson, who portrays Xavier, then added one of his own, explaining, “That reminds me of one that I had thought of thinking about Sheriff Baxter. Xavier’s dad would’ve been in high school around the same time as Wally Clark. And my whole thought here is like, ‘What if Wally Clark…he’s become a good guy [now], but [in the past]he may have been a bit of a bully or whatever, maybe he bullied Sheriff Baxter and that’s what caused Sheriff Baxter to grow up and want to become a cop and be so ruthless towards his son. [Maybe] those actions towards his son or what eventually leads Maddie into Wally’s arms?”

School Spirits drops new episodes each Thursday on Paramount+.