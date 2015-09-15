The last of the three premiere episodes for Season 2 of Paramount+’s School Spirits ended with a major bombshell and cliffhanger.

As we see at the start of the season, Janet (Jess Gabor) is in Maddie’s (Peyton List) body. She manages to evade law enforcement and Maddie’s friends while on the run after hitting Xavier (Spencer MacPherson).

But at the end of Episode 3, it seems Janet is tired of running. She goes to the one place where she knows she’ll be welcome—Maddie’s home. We see her approach Maddie’s driveway as Sandra (Maria Dizzia) believes her daughter has come home, not realizing this is a stranger from another decade.

Why has Janet come home? What are her intentions? What does she plan to do? These are all questions the audience is left with at the end of the episode. In a full cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, List says Janet’s true motive and what she’s looking to accomplish has everyone on edge. The actress adds that as these questions linger, the story gets even “more suspenseful.”

Peyton List on Janet going to Maddie’s home in her body

She explained, “I feel like we’re constantly on the edge of our seat[s] wondering what this girl’s intentions are. Why is she getting so close to Sandra and everyone involved in her life? And I think it gets a lot more suspenseful and almost thriller, like this season felt a lot more intense with just the mystery and the questions and wanting to make sure she’s safe. I feel like Maddie just has this constant fear and anxiety about her physical body.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Milo Manheim spoke about the struggle Wally is going through this season as, for the first time, he truly deals with the limitations of being a ghost—unable to help Maddie the way he wants to.

Milo Manheim on Wally feeling restricted in ‘School Spirits’ Season 2

“It’s something that I kind of started just feeling as we were doing the show,” Manheim told us. “And I think that he instinctually just wants to help Maddie and he doesn’t even really look at what it is they’re doing, and it just feels like a now-or-never situation with the whole squad. We need to figure this out. Then, when he starts thinking about it more and more and understanding what it is they’re actually doing and what they’re trying to get at, he realizes that he’s kind of put himself in this paradox of a situation where if he succeeds, he loses the love of his life—or of his death, rather. If he fails, he fails. And I think that at any given moment, he feels a different way about it. It was really frustrating for me because it’s complex, and he’s feeling, for the first time ever, restricted by the ghost world, which I feel like he hasn’t felt in a long time.”

The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 2 are now streaming, with new episodes airing weekly on Paramount+.