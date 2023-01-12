Paramount+ has announced the long-awaited premiere date for School Spirits Season 2, and the trailer has dropped as well.

The series stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, a high schooler who finds herself in the afterlife and needs help figuring out what killed her.

The second season finds Maddie learning about what happened to her and must now figure out how to get her life back. As Paramount+ states, “Throughout the season, Maddie Nears is still stuck in the afterlife with the knowledge of what happened to her, and must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.”

The series also stars returning cast members Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman and Milo Manheim. Maria Dizzia, Patrick Gilmore and Ian Tracey recur.

The new season also sees new cast members Jess Gabor, Zack Calderon, Miles Elliot and Ci Hang Ma, who all recur. Additionally, Maria Dizzia returns as a recurring guest star along with Patrick Gilmore and and Ian Tracey.

The series is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud. Oliver Goldstick is the showrunner and executive produces alongside creators Nate and Megan Trinrud. Thomas Higgins also executive produces and List serves as a producer on the Awesomeness Studios series.

The streamer announced that the second season for School Spirits will kick off with three episodes Jan. 30 on Paramount+.

Check out the trailer below.